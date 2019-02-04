Liam Neeson says he wanted to kill a black man after someone close to him was raped 01:20 copied!

While promoting his new revenge thriller film, Neeson said during an interview he could relate to his character turning to anger. Years ago, the actor said he wanted to kill a black man after finding out someone close to him was raped. He added he was “ashamed” by his actions and learned a “lesson” from it.

