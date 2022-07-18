IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

  • Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

  • Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

  • President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

  • New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”

  • One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

  • First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor

  • Summer of Lost Luggage

  • Shark sightings on the rise along the east coast

  • Deadly heatwave, wildfires raging across Europe

  • Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agent

  • Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Secret Service over erased text messages

  • Biden heading back to U.S. after controversial trip to Middle East

  • Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale

  • 25-year-old man hailed a hero after saving five in Indiana house fire

Nightly News

Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

Tens of millions in the U.S. are facing a brutal heatwave with triple digit temperatures. From California to the Mississippi River, at least 20 states are under heat alerts. The heat will only impact more Americans soon. The heatwave will move east as the forecast calls for some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Europe is also facing brutal conditions and crippling drought.July 18, 2022

