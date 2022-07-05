Lifeguard bit by shark while mimicking distressed swimmer during training exercise

Beaches along Nassau County re-opened, but with an urgent message of caution after 33-year-old lifeguard, Zack Gallo was attacked by a shark. Gallo was mimicking a swimmer in distress as part of a training exercise. Records dating back almost 200 years show shark attacks are rare, with most happening around popular surfing beaches like New Smyrna, Florida, where another shark bite occurred yesterday. Experts say that the recent spate of attacks is more likely a consequence of more people in the water. July 5, 2022