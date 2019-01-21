Nightly News

Lindsey Vonn may have skied last race of career

01:31

After she was unable to finish a World Cup race in Italy on Sunday, Vonn said she may be in too much pain from injuries to continue racing. The 3-time Olympic medalist told Swiss TV “now it’s time to listen to my body and it’s time to say goodbye.”Jan. 21, 2019

