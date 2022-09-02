List of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search released by court

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A new detailed property list of classified records found at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was unsealed by the court. 48 folders with classified markings were empty when the FBI searched and another 42 empty folders indicated the contents had to be returned to a military aide. The FBI did seize 103 classified records. Trump’s spokesperson responded that the search was a “smash and grab.”Sept. 2, 2022

