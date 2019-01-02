Listen to dramatic 911 call as woman is rescued from flipped car

Watch NBC News Signal: A rare view of the shutdown, China lands on the moon, and a futurist's eye on 2019
Listen to dramatic 911 call as woman is rescued from flipped car01:21
"There's water getting in the car and I can't get out,” Amanda Antonio said to a 911 dispatcher after she got trapped in upside down in a pond when she was cut-off by another driver.
Navy SEAL to face court martial for premeditated murder of teenage ISIS fighter00:59
Authorities release new surveillance video and a sketch of the suspect wanted for killing a 7-year-old01:30
Apple says trade war with China is slowing sales, sends markets tumbling01:25
116th Congress is the most diverse in history01:47
Dance group brings joy to girls in wheelchairs01:14
Power shift in Washington as Pelosi elected speaker and Democrats take the House02:02