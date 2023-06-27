IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: Exclusive

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds

    02:58

  • CDC issues malaria alert after 5 locally contracted cases reported in the U.S.

    01:38

  • Prosecutors seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders

    01:35

  • Audio recording reveals Trump apparently discussing classified documents

    02:04

  • Dangerous heat impacting millions across U.S.

    02:00

  • Flight delays and cancellations already plaguing July 4th weekend

    01:44

  • Eli Lilly releases new data from potentially game-changing weight loss drug trial

    02:45

  • DeSantis blasts Trump for not being tough enough on southern border

    01:27

  • Colleges prepare for Supreme Court decision on affirmative action

    02:59

  • San Antonio police officers charged with murder after shooting woman in her apartment

    01:41

  • Cause of Titanic submersible implosion under investigation

    00:54

  • Putin speaks out about Wagner Group rebellion

    03:38

  • Millions in South prepare for another week of extreme heat

    01:13

  • Questions remain in Russia in aftermath of rebellion

    03:16

  • Doctors who treated bride for cancer walk her down the aisle

    02:16

  • Malls across the U.S. transforming amid rise of e-commerce

    02:18

  • 3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder after shooting woman in her apartment

    02:47

  • Search and rescue efforts for Titanic touring sub officially conclude, Coast Guard announces

    01:39

  • Texas adoption agency discusses impact of Dobbs decision a year later

    02:40

Nightly News

Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: Exclusive

03:32

Lester Holt speaks with former Rep. Liz Cheney in an exclusive interview at the Aspen Ideas Festival about former President Trump’s recent indictment and the current state of the GOP.June 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: Exclusive

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds

    02:58

  • CDC issues malaria alert after 5 locally contracted cases reported in the U.S.

    01:38

  • Prosecutors seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders

    01:35

  • Audio recording reveals Trump apparently discussing classified documents

    02:04

  • Dangerous heat impacting millions across U.S.

    02:00

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All