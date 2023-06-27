Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: Exclusive

- Now Playing
Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: Exclusive03:32
- UP NEXT
At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds02:58
CDC issues malaria alert after 5 locally contracted cases reported in the U.S.01:38
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders01:35
Audio recording reveals Trump apparently discussing classified documents02:04
Dangerous heat impacting millions across U.S.02:00
Flight delays and cancellations already plaguing July 4th weekend01:44
Eli Lilly releases new data from potentially game-changing weight loss drug trial02:45
DeSantis blasts Trump for not being tough enough on southern border01:27
Colleges prepare for Supreme Court decision on affirmative action02:59
San Antonio police officers charged with murder after shooting woman in her apartment01:41
Cause of Titanic submersible implosion under investigation00:54
Putin speaks out about Wagner Group rebellion03:38
Millions in South prepare for another week of extreme heat01:13
Questions remain in Russia in aftermath of rebellion03:16
Doctors who treated bride for cancer walk her down the aisle02:16
Malls across the U.S. transforming amid rise of e-commerce02:18
3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder after shooting woman in her apartment02:47
Search and rescue efforts for Titanic touring sub officially conclude, Coast Guard announces01:39
Texas adoption agency discusses impact of Dobbs decision a year later02:40
- Now Playing
Liz Cheney speaks one-on-one with Lester Holt: Exclusive03:32
- UP NEXT
At least 100 members of last Congress were descendents of slaveholders, Reuters finds02:58
CDC issues malaria alert after 5 locally contracted cases reported in the U.S.01:38
Prosecutors seek death penalty for Bryan Kohberger in Idaho murders01:35
Audio recording reveals Trump apparently discussing classified documents02:04
Dangerous heat impacting millions across U.S.02:00
Play All