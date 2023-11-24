IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • High tensions among Cornell students amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:18

  • Authorities looking into airline incidents amid Thanksgiving travel rush

    02:06

  • The nostalgia of Thanksgiving dinner

    01:29

  • Brussel sprouts becoming less bitter and easier to grow

    01:59

  • What shoppers should expect ahead of Black Friday

    01:40

  • Former Obama advisor caught on video berating NYC street vendor

    01:49

  • Israeli military arrests Al-Shifa Hospital director, 200 patients too sick to evacuate

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Long-awaited hostage deal set to move ahead

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    50 hostages to be released, fighting to stop temporarily in Gaza

    01:58

  • Mexican American winemakers with Napa Valley roots celebrated in the industry

    02:27

  • Mississippi family outraged after loved one's burial before they were notified of his killing

    03:02

  • Weight loss and diabetes medications usage skyrocketing

    01:59

  • Pope Francis meets with families of hostages and Palestinians with relatives in Gaza

    01:56

  • Record number of passengers flying this Thanksgiving

    02:20

  • FBI investigating fiery vehicle explosion at U.S.-Canada border

    03:40

  • Mysterious respiratory illness spreading to dogs across U.S.

    01:39

  • Thanksgiving travel rush expected to break records this year

    02:29

  • Duo matched through ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters’ singing together in Thanksgiving parade

    01:42

  • Activists in Missouri looking to put abortion rights on 2024 ballot

    02:43

  • Premature baby evacuated from Gaza hospital reunited with family

    01:57

Nightly News

Long-awaited hostage deal set to move ahead

03:24

After a day of nerve-wracking delays and intense fighting in Gaza, the long-awaited hostage deal is set to move ahead. Qatari negotiators say the four-day cease-fire is expected to start at 7 a.m. local time tomorrow. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez reports.Nov. 24, 2023

  • UP NEXT

