    Long-Covid patients find hope in treatment aiming to restore taste and smell

Nightly News

Long-Covid patients find hope in treatment aiming to restore taste and smell

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are trying a procedure to help patients with long-term Covid symptoms, specifically loss of taste and smell, that includes numbing a nerve bundle in the neck. While more studies need to be done, the procedure appears to help restore taste and smell in about 50 percent of patients. NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren shares more on the research.March 31, 2023

Best of NBC News

