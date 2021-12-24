IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays

    01:51

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

  • Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow

    01:30

  • Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system

    03:43

  • Lester Holt reflects on year of hope and setbacks amid pandemic

    02:01

  • First responders brighten the holidays with light parade at children’s hospital

    01:36

  • Police looking for generous kid who sent $10 from piggy bank

    01:33

  • Vietnamese American refugees help Afghan families resettle in the U.S.

    01:43

  • Exclusive: ‘Havana Syndrome’ victim speaks out

    02:01

  • Americans turning to small businesses for holiday shopping

    01:44

  • Growing outrage over truck driver’s 110-year sentence in deadly collision

    01:30

  • How flight crews prep planes with no time to waste during travel rush

    02:11

  • FDA authorizes first Covid pill for emergency use

    03:19

  • The global struggle to contain omicron

    01:40

  • What to know about next steps after Covid diagnosis

    01:34

  • Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron spreads

    03:18

  • One-on-one with U.S. surgeon general as Covid cases rise

    02:09

  • Airbus and Boeing call for pause on rollout of 5G

    02:18

Nightly News

Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings

02:43

Covid-19 testing sites are overwhelmed as Americans prepare to celebrate the holidays. This comes as the omicron variant continues to fuel a surge in cases.Dec. 24, 2021

  • Kim Potter found guilty in death of Daunte Wright

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    Long Covid testing lines ahead of holiday gatherings

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    Packed roads and airports with Americans on the move for the holidays

    01:51

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

  • Dreaming of a white Christmas? How climate change could impact the chance of snow

    01:30

  • Challenges facing foster kids aging out of the system

    03:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All