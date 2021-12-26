IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Looking back at the good in 2021

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak

    01:30

  • Heroes risk their lives to help with tornado recovery efforts

    01:42

  • Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning

    02:28

  • Bride marks wedding day with unexpected walk down the aisle

    02:23

  • World War II veteran volunteers to pilot life-saving flights

    02:23

  • Fort Worth family reaches community one Thanksgiving turkey at a time

    02:27

  • Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs

    02:21

  • Military dads surprise sons with homecoming during football games

    02:24

  • Big surprise for 8-year-old boy after viral video of him reading favorite book

    02:21

  • Teacher creates special greetings for students as they return to classroom

    02:31

  • The gift of hope this holiday season

    02:09

  • Program fosters positive connections between police and communities

    02:29

  • Blind cross country athlete and running guide’s lasting bond

    02:14

  • First responders escort children on final day of cancer treatment

    02:06

  • Man who spent time in foster care adopts 5 siblings

    02:19

  • Mahogany Mermaids swim team aims to empower women of color

    02:11

  • Teen poll workers reflect on critical role they’ll fill on Election Day

    01:53

  • The magic of Halloween continues amid pandemic

    01:57

  • Border wedding brings family from both sides together

    02:11

Nightly News

Looking back at the good in 2021

05:47

NBC News’ José Díaz-Balart and Kate Snow look back at inspiring moments from 2021.Dec. 26, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Looking back at the good in 2021

    05:47
  • UP NEXT

    Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak

    01:30

  • Heroes risk their lives to help with tornado recovery efforts

    01:42

  • Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning

    02:28

  • Bride marks wedding day with unexpected walk down the aisle

    02:23

  • World War II veteran volunteers to pilot life-saving flights

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All