Looking back at the good in 2021

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Looking back at the good in 202105:47
UP NEXT
Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak01:30
Heroes risk their lives to help with tornado recovery efforts01:42
Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning02:28
Bride marks wedding day with unexpected walk down the aisle02:23
World War II veteran volunteers to pilot life-saving flights02:23
Fort Worth family reaches community one Thanksgiving turkey at a time02:27
Young boy’s heroic efforts to save dogs02:21
Military dads surprise sons with homecoming during football games02:24
Big surprise for 8-year-old boy after viral video of him reading favorite book02:21
Teacher creates special greetings for students as they return to classroom02:31
The gift of hope this holiday season02:09
Program fosters positive connections between police and communities02:29
Blind cross country athlete and running guide’s lasting bond02:14
First responders escort children on final day of cancer treatment02:06
Man who spent time in foster care adopts 5 siblings02:19
Mahogany Mermaids swim team aims to empower women of color02:11
Teen poll workers reflect on critical role they’ll fill on Election Day01:53
The magic of Halloween continues amid pandemic01:57
Border wedding brings family from both sides together02:11
Looking back at the good in 202105:47
NBC News’ José Díaz-Balart and Kate Snow look back at inspiring moments from 2021.Dec. 26, 2021
Now Playing
Looking back at the good in 202105:47
UP NEXT
Mayfield community gathers to worship following deadly tornado outbreak01:30
Heroes risk their lives to help with tornado recovery efforts01:42
Christmas light display holds a deeper meaning02:28
Bride marks wedding day with unexpected walk down the aisle02:23
World War II veteran volunteers to pilot life-saving flights02:23