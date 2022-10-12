IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Los Angeles City Councilmember resigns after leaked racist remarks

01:21

LA City Councilmember Nury Martinez says she is resigning after her racist remarks in a recorded conversation were made public. Martinez also stepped down as City Council president in the wake of the scandal. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports on the growing backlash toward those involved.Oct. 12, 2022

