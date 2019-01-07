Los Angeles teachers union on the verge of massive teachers strike

Los Angeles teachers union on the verge of massive teachers strike01:12
A strike seems imminent as negotiations between the Los Angeles Unified School District and the teachers union has been at impasse. The 900 Los Angeles schools comprise the second largest school district in the nation, and would affect well over half a million children and their parents.
‘Miracle Man’ wakes up after family removes him from life support01:24
Storms bring dangerous conditions to U.S.00:51
Glenn Close’s Golden Globes’ speech brings audience to its feet01:08
Los Angeles teachers union on the verge of massive teachers strike01:12
Saudi teen makes dramatic plea on social media for asylum in Thailand01:17
Family of five killed in head-on crash by alleged drunk driver going the wrong way00:52