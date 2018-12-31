Lost and found: Emotional reunion after woman finds a wedding ring inside new Instapot

Lost and found: Emotional reunion after woman finds a wedding ring inside new Instapot01:13
When Shiloah Avery found a ring inside her brand new Instapot on Christmas day, social media helped unite her with Joann Johnson, who had lost it in October. It was an especially meaningful moment for Johnson, who has been battling lung cancer for four years.
