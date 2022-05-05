IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leak

01:56

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion would immediately be outlawed in Louisiana. The state legislature advanced a bill yesterday that would charge mothers and providers with homicide. The group that helped write the bill says they are working with at least a dozen other states on anti-abortion legislation. Some states are taking action to expand access to abortion, as Senate Democrats’ effort to pass legislation is expected to fail.May 5, 2022

