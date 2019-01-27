Nightly News

Louisiana man accused of killing five, including his parents, arrested after manhunt

01:16

The suspected gunman in a Louisiana shooting spree was apprehended after a multi-state manhunt. Five people were killed on Saturday, including the accused gunman’s girlfriend and parents.Jan. 27, 2019

  • Are doctors helping parents skirt mandatory vaccines for their kids?

    02:45

  • As the federal government comes back to life, lawmakers focus on what’s next

    01:50

  • Friends create ‘Black Girls Hike’ to find community on the trails

    01:52

  • NFL coaching diversity in the spotlight after a number of black coaches fired

    01:48

  • Philippines Roman Catholic cathedral hit by deadly bomb blasts

    01:07

  • Police bodycam video shows chaotic encounter at Oregon school that left parent dead

    01:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All