Feedback
advertisement
Watch Full Episodes

Louisville Police Department release video of deadly shooting

 

The officers are seen on body camera ordering Russell Bowman to drop his screwdriver before he was shot and killed.

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement

Full Episodes of Nightly News

Inspiring America

Keeping you Healthy

advertisement

The Price You Pay

Nightly Films

U.S. News

Watch the moment technology opened this blind man’s eyes to the world around him
Video

Watch the moment technology opened this blind man’s eyes to the world around him

U.S. news
Video shows U.S. agents trying to dump injured man over Mexican border

Secret video shows U.S. agents trying to illegally dump injured man in Mexico

EXCLUSIVE
FBI general counsel says in letter that Mueller asked him to testify in Russia probe

FBI general counsel says in letter that Mueller asked him to testify in Russia probe

U.S. news
Justice Ginsburg swears in, inspires new U.S. citizens

Justice Ginsburg swears in 201 new citizens

U.S. news
New way of defining Alzheimer's aims to find disease sooner

Redefining Alzheimer's may help find disease sooner

Aging

World News

Knife violence hits younger teens than ever before in London

Young teens being stabbed is now 'quite common' in London

World
Russia-linked account pushed fake Hillary Clinton sex video

Russia-linked account pushed fake Hillary Clinton sex video

Security
Video shows U.S. agents trying to dump injured man over Mexican border

Secret video shows U.S. agents trying to illegally dump injured man in Mexico

EXCLUSIVE
FBI general counsel says in letter that Mueller asked him to testify in Russia probe

FBI general counsel says in letter that Mueller asked him to testify in Russia probe

U.S. news
Trump's canceled trip to summit seen as confirmation of "his lack of interest in Latin America"

Trump's canceled trip to Summit of the Americas sparks harsh criticism

Latino
advertisement
Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
Full bio

Get The Nightly Newsletter

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Nightly Reads

advertisement