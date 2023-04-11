IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Big Pharma companies blast Texas judge’s ruling invalidating abortion pill approval

  • U.S. investigating intelligence documents leak

  • Tony Hawk helps Navajo Nation community build skatepark

  • AI could revolutionize cancer detection, according to MIT, Mass General research

    Louisville police release bodycam footage of bank shooting

    Biden admin accelerating electric vehicle movement with new standards

  • Majority of Americans impacted by gun violence, survey shows

  • Nurse speaks out after being subject of anti-vaccine conspiracy theory

  • Mother of six-year-old who shot teacher facing criminal charges

  • Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones returns to statehouse after expulsion

  • Dozens of intelligence documents about U.S. adversaries and allies leaked

  • DOJ appeals Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling

  • Four dead, nine wounded in Louisville bank shooting

  • Arkansas community shares message of hope after devastating tornado

  • Dollar stores squeezing out grocery stores and leading to creation of food deserts, study finds

  • Texas governor calls for pardon of man who fatally shot Black Lives Matter protester

  • Pope Francis holds Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square

  • China escalates military exercises against Taiwan

  • DOJ and Pentagon search for source of leaked documents pertaining to war in Ukraine

  • Ousted Tennessee state lawmakers fight to reclaim their seats

Nightly News

Louisville police release bodycam footage of bank shooting

Police body camera video was released today showing Louisville Metro officers’ view as they raced to confront the gunman who opened fire at a bank, killing five people. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has the latest.April 11, 2023

