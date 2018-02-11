Feedback
Maame Biney makes history on U.S. short track speedskating team

 

18-year-old Maame Biney is known for her remarkable speed and infectious spirit. She began skating as a child, and with the support of her father and a host family, she has achieved her dream of competing in the Olympics.

