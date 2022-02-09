Macron optimistic on Russia-Ukraine crisis after meeting with Putin
French President Macron met with Russia’s Vladimir Putin for five hours, and today sounded optimistic as he arrived in Ukraine for a meeting with President Zelenskyy. Macron said Putin told him he won’t be “initiating an escalation of the crisis” and that Russia would pull its forces out of Belarus soon.Feb. 9, 2022
