Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as secretary of state, dies at 84
01:47
Madeleine Albright served as United Nations Ambassador and Secretary of State during President Bill Clinton’s administration. She mentored generations of diplomats and continued to promote democracy after leaving the State Department.March 23, 2022
Now Playing
Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as secretary of state, dies at 84
01:47
UP NEXT
NATO members meet as Russian invasion of Ukraine tests alliance
02:18
Ukraine experiencing medical supply shortages
01:37
Russia intensifies attacks in Kyiv but is losing territory, according to Ukraine officials
01:55
Exclusive: Inside NATO’s military exercises in Norway
01:44
Ukrainians determined to fight as Russian troops close in on several cities