Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles East Coast

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook the East coast. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered in Lebanon, N.J., about 50 miles from New York City, and struck at 10:23 a.m. It was felt not only in the New York area, but throughout the Northeast, including in Boston and Philadelphia. No major damage was reported, but the shaking frightened many people, and aftershocks were felt by some. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports. April 5, 2024