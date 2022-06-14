IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Man captures one photo a day for 26 years in poignant project

01:50

Michael Deering has taken one photo a day on his film camera for the last 26 years. He’s captured more than 9,000 images – from everyday moments to major milestones. Deering urges others to slow down and “notice the little things that life shows you every single day.”June 14, 2022

