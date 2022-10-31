IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

Man charged with murder of two Delphi, Indiana teens

01:29

Officials charged Richard Allen with two counts of murder in connection with the killings of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German. NBC News’ Kathy Park has more details about the case.Oct. 31, 2022

