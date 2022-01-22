Man charged with threatening to kill Georgia election officials
Federal prosecutors charged a man from Austin, Texas with the federal crime of sending an interstate threat after he threatened to kill election officials in Georgia. Justice Department officials say a task force set up last year to look at cases like this has received more than 850 reports of threats to election workers nationwide.Jan. 22, 2022
