Man could face charges after tiger’s killing at Florida zoo
Eko, a rare 8-year-old Malayan tiger, was shot and killed by a deputy after the animal bit a 26-year-old man who reached through the fence, investigators say. With fewer than 300 Malayan tigers left on Earth, the man could face charges.Jan. 1, 2022
