Man dies after shot in vehicle during carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.

The family of Mike Gill said he was shot in his vehicle on Monday and later died as a violent carjacking spree was reported in and around Washington, D.C. Last week’s series of attacks were just the latest in a rash of carjackings nationwide. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports.Feb. 5, 2024

