Man plows car into Pennsylvania restaurant holding benefit killing 1, injuring 17 others

The Pennsylvania borough of Berwick is once again reeling after police say a man plowed his car into the Intoxicology Department restaurant and bar, killing a 50-year-old woman and injuring 17 others. Police say the suspect then drove a mile away before he repeatedly beat and killed his mother with a hammer. Social media videos show the bar was holding a benefit for the family members of a deadly house fire that killed ten people the next town over. Volunteer firefighter Harold Baker lost eight of his family members, including his son and daughter, in the fire, according to the New York Times. Last night, Baker responded to the second incident before learning his own relatives were injured at the crash site.Aug. 14, 2022