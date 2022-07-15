Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale

When the pandemic hit, Dan Reischel found a new way to connect with people while maintaining social distance. Reischel pledged to play catch 162 times, one for every game in a Major League Baseball season, starting with his daughter Addison. He knew number 162 had to be with his dad, who he would talk to about their shared love for baseball. Today, Resichel had his “Field of Dreams” moment with his dad at Yankee stadium and even had catch number 163 with Yankees’ star Aaron Judge.July 15, 2022