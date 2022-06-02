Man shoots his surgeon and three people in Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital

Four people were killed in a mass shooting in a St. Francis Hospital orthopedics office. Police say the gunman was 45-year-old Michael Louis who recently had back surgery in late May. Louis previously called the office complaining about pain after the surgery. On Wednesday, he called the office repeatedly again, later buying an AR-15 rifle just three hours before the attack. Louis ended up killing himself when police swarmed the building.June 2, 2022