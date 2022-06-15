Man taking photos on congressman’s Capitol tour took part in January 6 attack, committee says

Congressman Barry Loudermilk of Georgia conducted a tour on January 5th for a group of constituents. In a video released by the January 6th committee, Loudermilk leads the group through some House office buildings and into the underground tunnels. One member of the group was taking photos in places tourists don’t usually pay attention to. The committee says the same man was seen outside the Capitol on the 6th, making explicit threats against Speaker Pelosi and other lawmakers. Loudermilk told reporters the group never went inside the Capitol, and he didn’t personally know the man taking photos.June 15, 2022