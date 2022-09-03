Man who stole plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart now in custody

Officials say 29-year-old Cory Patterson stole a twin-engine plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport, where he worked, and threatened to crash it into a local Walmart. It set off a wave of evacuations as the stolen plane continued to terrorize the skies over northern Mississippi. After hours of negotiations, officials say Patterson landed in a deserted field. He has been charged with grand larceny and terroristic threats.Sept. 3, 2022