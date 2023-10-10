IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in Israel

    00:39

  • Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call

    01:37

  • How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?

    01:46

  • U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

    01:15

  • Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza

    02:06

  • Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas

    03:49

  • Israel orders ‘complete siege’ of Hamas-run Gaza Strip after massive terror attack

    07:20

  • Ret. Major General describes rushing to save son during Hamas invasion

    01:23

  • 1993: Rabin and Arafat shake hands at White House with President Clinton

    07:50

  • Americans could be among those taken hostage during Hamas attack, Blinken says

    03:01

  • NFL head of security sounds alarm as drone incidents on the rise at games

    02:22

  • Protests and calls for transparency after police fatally shoot man outside his Alabama home

    01:44

  • Hundreds of airstrikes bring buildings crashing in Gaza as gun battles rage in Israel

    04:19

  • U.S. to send military assets closer to Israel, Pentagon announces

    01:02

  • Israel-Hamas conflict sparks rallies across U.S.

    01:52

  • Mounting questions about future U.S. aid for Israel as fighting rages

    02:08

  • White House condemns Hamas attack on Israel

    00:50

  • U.S. officials follow latest developments after Hamas attack on Israel

    01:27

  • Passenger bus strikes plane at Chicago airport, FAA reports

    01:28

  • Fallout over state intel failure after surprise attack on Israel

    02:02

Nightly News

Man who worked security at Supernova festival reacts to friend’s apparent abduction

01:02

Din Tesler and his friend Bar were working security at the Supernova music festival when the terrorist attack occurred. He describes helping others to safety and tells Lester Holt what it was like seeing video of his friend, who appeared to be abducted by Hamas. We’ll have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 10, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • UP NEXT

    Man recounts family’s last conversation with mother missing in Israel

    00:39

  • Professor grieves loved ones killed by Hamas in Israel during phone call

    01:37

  • How did Israel’s intelligence network fail to anticipate the Hamas attack?

    01:46

  • U.S. law enforcement monitoring for domestic threats amid Israel-Hamas war

    01:15

  • Israel Defense Forces gearing up for potential all-out invasion of Gaza

    02:06

  • Israeli families devastated as loved ones are held hostage by Hamas

    03:49
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All