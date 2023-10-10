Man who worked security at Supernova festival reacts to friend’s apparent abduction

Din Tesler and his friend Bar were working security at the Supernova music festival when the terrorist attack occurred. He describes helping others to safety and tells Lester Holt what it was like seeing video of his friend, who appeared to be abducted by Hamas. We’ll have full coverage from Israel tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.Oct. 10, 2023