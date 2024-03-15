IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting
March 15, 202401:29

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Data shows disparity in who gets weight loss drugs

    02:56
  • Now Playing

    Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Cockpit mishap may have caused plane to plunge

    01:21

  • At least 3 deaths as tornadoes hit 9 states

    02:12

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34

  • Relief ship finally arrives in Gaza

    01:29

  • Proposed settlement could mean end of 6% commissions for realtors

    01:37

  • James Crumbley found guilty on all counts in son’s school shooting rampage

    00:44

  • Judge denies Trump's request to dismiss charges in federal documents case

    02:05

  • Severe weather brings tornadoes, hail and heavy snow

    02:03

  • Growing concern over Chicago measles outbreak

    01:50

  • Latest SpaceX launch called successful as new astronaut class introduced

    01:50

  • U.S., Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China

    01:49

  • Mystery over disappearance of college student in Nashville

    01:43

  • Schumer says Israel's Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace

    01:29

  • Americans among those trapped in Haiti's chaos and violence

    02:15

  • As Haiti crisis deepens, U.S. sends new contingent of Marines

    01:30

  • Wild Flower Hotline is rite of spring in California

    01:37

  • NTSB chief says key information on Boeing Max 9 door plug still missing

    00:57

Nightly News

Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

01:29

Prosecutors say there is evidence that a man who shot and critically wounded a man on a subway after an altercation may have done so in self-defense, precluding any criminal charges at this time. NBC News' Erin McLaughlin reports.March 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Special prosecutor's resignation could further delay Trump's Georgia trial

    00:42

  • Data shows disparity in who gets weight loss drugs

    02:56
  • Now Playing

    Man won't be charged in NYC subway shooting

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    Cockpit mishap may have caused plane to plunge

    01:21

  • At least 3 deaths as tornadoes hit 9 states

    02:12

  • Special prosecutor resigns in Trump Georgia election case 

    02:34
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All