Manhunt for disbarred attorney suspected of murdering mother

01:30

Last month, Richard Merritt was disbarred and pleaded guilty to theft, forgery and elder exploitation. Authorities believe he cut off his ankle monitor and murdered his 77-year-old mother.Feb. 9, 2019

  • Sound of success: Visit the Tennessee university shaping Grammy nominees

    02:15

  • California community hopes steel nets will protect against mudslides

    01:36

  • Finland’s basic income experiment finds cash boosted well-being but not employment

    01:51

  • Virginia landowner’s decade-long fight to mine uranium now before Supreme Court

    02:04

  • Attorney for National Enquirer publisher denies Jeff Bezos’ blackmail allegation

    01:13

  • Tax code changes leave many Americans with unhappy returns

    01:34

