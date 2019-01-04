Nightly News

Manhunt in Las Vegas for driver who killed salon worker over $35 manicure

01:04

Police say 21-year-old Krystal Whipple tried to drive away in a stolen vehicle after her credit card was declined. In surveillance footage, the salon worker is seen jumping in front of the vehicle which then accelerated through the parking lot.Jan. 4, 2019

