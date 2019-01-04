Nightly News

Manhunt in Las Vegas for driver who killed salon worker over $35 manicure

01:04

Police say 21-year-old Krystal Whipple tried to drive away in a stolen vehicle after her credit card was declined. In surveillance footage, the salon worker is seen jumping in front of the vehicle which then accelerated through the parking lot.Jan. 4, 2019

  • Community calls for justice for Jazmine Barnes, 7-year-old killed in Texas

    00:51

  • ‘Child care deserts’ put strain on American working families

    01:35

  • Shocking number of American women die from pregnancy-related complications each year

    02:35

  • Five teens killed in fire at Poland ‘escape room’ birthday party

    01:20

  • Ford announces massive recall of vehicles over airbag concerns

    01:21

  • Shutdown sparks concerns for those who rely on government for food assistance

    01:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All