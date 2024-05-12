IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Manhunt in Ohio for man who allegedly ‘ambushed,’ shot and killed a police officer Saturday
  Tornado rips through Western Pennsylvania, leaving trail of destruction in its wake

  The Paul McCartney superfan recognized decades later

  McDonald's expected to introduce $5 value meal in response to customer backlash over rising prices

  Duke students walk out of graduation as protests continue nationwide

  Hundreds of thousands of Gazans flee Rafah ahead of imminent invasion

    Manhunt in Ohio for man who allegedly 'ambushed,' shot and killed a police officer Saturday

    Michael Cohen set to testify as key witness in Trump hush money trial

  Oprah apologizes for contributing to toxic diet culture

  Six-year-old bursts into 'happy tears' seeing mom at her graduation ceremony

  Homeowners grapple with the sky-rocketing cost of homeownership

  Neighbor allegedly shoots white mom of black sons after they say he racially harassed them for years

  Protests and arrests continue on college campuses as graduation season begins

  Israeli offensive in Rafah appears imminent as residents say there is nowhere safe to go

  Northern lights visible across U.S., even reaching the deep south, due to solar storm

  Baby left behind in Gaza now thriving under care of doctor-turned-mother

  Virginia school board votes to return names of Confederate figures to schools

  Severe storms hit Florida after week of violent weather

  Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush money trial

  As Israeli forces advance on Rafah, State Department report is critical of Israel

  Police break up new campus protests, and graduation ceremonies are held

Nightly News

Manhunt in Ohio for man who allegedly ‘ambushed,’ shot and killed a police officer Saturday

Authorities said police were investigating a disturbance in Euclid, Ohio late Saturday when police officer Jacob Derbin was “ambushed,” shot and killed. An overnight, hours-long manhunt ensued for 24-year-old suspect Deshawn Anthon Vaughn. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch reports.May 12, 2024

