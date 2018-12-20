Manhunt underway after stray bullet kills innocent bystander at South Florida party

Manhunt underway after stray bullet kills innocent bystander at South Florida party01:11
40-year-old Yemil Arguelles had just walked into the holiday party when a stray bullet pierced his chest. Detectives believe the bullet came from across a lake that borders the backyard of the home.
Miracle on 34th Street: Baltimore block lights up in annual holiday tradition01:17
No charges after deadly gas explosion in Wisconsin00:49
Manhunt underway after stray bullet kills innocent bystander at South Florida party01:11
Flights grounded at Gatwick Airport after drone flies deliberately over airfield01:05
Massive storm expected as holiday travel rush begins01:33
Matthew Whitaker cleared to oversee Mueller investigation01:13