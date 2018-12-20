Manhunt underway after stray bullet kills innocent bystander at South Florida party

Manhunt underway after stray bullet kills innocent bystander at South Florida party01:11
40-year-old Yemil Arguelles had just walked into the holiday party when a stray bullet pierced his chest. Detectives believe the bullet came from across a lake that borders the backyard of the home.
Meet the volunteer elves answering kids’ Christmas letters in Santa Claus, Indiana01:10
Uber says it’s relaunching self-driving cars with major safety upgrades00:50
Millions expected to hit the mall in last minute ‘Panic Saturday’ holiday shopping spree00:59
New concerns about toxic waste after wildfires tore through California communities01:50
Powerful East Coast storm brings cancellations and delays throughout the country01:14
Fiancé of missing Colorado woman charged in her murder01:06