    Many Americans in Gaza still trying to get out amid Israel-Hamas war

Many Americans in Gaza still trying to get out amid Israel-Hamas war

02:11

There is growing frustration among U.S. officials trying to get Americans out of Gaza as the Israel-Hamas war rages on. NBC News' Anne Thompson shares a father's story as his wife and three children are stuck in Gaza at the Egyptian border.Oct. 27, 2023

    Many Americans in Gaza still trying to get out amid Israel-Hamas war

