Many big businesses aren’t giving ‘tax cut bonuses’ again

Many big businesses aren’t giving ‘tax cut bonuses’ again01:19
An estimated 700 businesses doled out bonuses last year after President Trump slashed taxes, but a report shows that many of those places are not doing the same thing again. The report also found that many companies used saving from the tax law to — in effect — raise their own stock prices by buying back stock.
