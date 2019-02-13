Nightly News

Many big businesses aren’t giving ‘tax cut bonuses’ again

01:19

An estimated 700 businesses doled out bonuses last year after President Trump slashed taxes, but a report shows that many of those places are not doing the same thing again. The report also found that many companies used saving from the tax law to — in effect — raise their own stock prices by buying back stock.Feb. 13, 2019

