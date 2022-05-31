IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Many call for changes to gun laws amid violent Memorial Day Weekend

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

    02:46

  • Hurricane Agatha has dissipated but could reform

    01:14

  • Honoring those who served during Memorial Day

    01:31

  • Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trial

    01:43

  • Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region

    01:56

  • Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boy

    01:19

  • Memorial Day Weekend Travel Chaos

    01:58

  • The uncertain future for gun legislature in the U.S.

    01:55

  • Questions remain in authorities handling of Uvalde, Texas massacre

    02:37

  • Father and daughter united through protecting the nation

    02:42

  • Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortages

    01:44

  • Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midterms

    02:10

  • Five dead in Georgia boating crash

    01:21

  • Democrats push for stricter federal gun laws

    02:03

  • Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb Elementary

    01:42

  • President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in Uvalde

    02:49

  • Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter training

    02:07

  • The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in need

    02:30

  • Officials crack down on baby formula price gouging

    01:45

Nightly News

Many call for changes to gun laws amid violent Memorial Day Weekend

01:51

Over Memorial Day Weekend, another 15 mass shootings occurred across the U.S. with 9 people being killed and more than 60 injured. President Biden says he would like to see new law but would need bipartisan cooperation. There have been continued calls for change in gun laws but the uncertainty continues.May 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Many call for changes to gun laws amid violent Memorial Day Weekend

    01:51
  • UP NEXT

    Funerals commence for Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims

    02:46

  • Hurricane Agatha has dissipated but could reform

    01:14

  • Honoring those who served during Memorial Day

    01:31

  • Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trial

    01:43

  • Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All