    Many CEOs believe a recession will hit within the next 12-18 months

Nightly News

Many CEOs believe a recession will hit within the next 12-18 months

02:20

Though President Biden insists a “recession is not inevitable,” many business leaders disagree. According to a new survey, 60% of global CEOs expect a recession in the next 12 to 18 months. The first quarter of 2022 contracted, which was blamed on the Omicron variant, and if another quarter contracts, the U.S. will officially be in a recession. And the big question now given inflation, will Americans cut back on spending?  June 17, 2022

