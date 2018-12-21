Nightly News

Many U.S. Commanders outraged by Syria withdrawal, sources tell NBC News

01:36

For U.S. troops, “betrayal” is a cardinal sin, but that’s exactly what many feel they’ve been told to do as they abandon Kurdish forces who fought loyally with them against ISIS.Dec. 21, 2018

  • Meet the volunteer elves answering kids’ Christmas letters in Santa Claus, Indiana

    01:10

  • Uber says it’s relaunching self-driving cars with major safety upgrades

    00:50

  • Millions expected to hit the mall in last minute ‘Panic Saturday’ holiday shopping spree

    00:59

  • New concerns about toxic waste after wildfires tore through California communities

    01:50

  • Powerful East Coast storm brings cancellations and delays throughout the country

    01:14

  • Fiancé of missing Colorado woman charged in her murder

    01:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All