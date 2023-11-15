IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israel says its military is now in control of Gaza City Center

    02:43

  • Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox pay tribute to Matthew Perry

    01:27

  • 3 killed in Ohio crash involving student charter bus and semitruck

    01:37

  • House Speaker Johnson pushes through spending bill, setting stage to avoid shutdown

    01:39
  • Now Playing

    March for Israel takes place in Washington, D.C. to push for release of hostages

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Families of American hostages now held in Gaza speak out

    07:41

  • 110 Black soldiers issued honorable discharges over a century after being unfairly convicted

    01:50

  • Critical roadway I-10 in California shut down indefinitely after explosive fire

    01:42

  • Biden to meet with China’s President Xi on Wednesday in San Francisco

    02:10

  • TSA predicting record Thanksgiving travel as potential government shut down looms

    01:48

  • Secret service agent fires weapon during incident outside Naomi Biden’s home

    01:51

  • 20 Palestinian children with cancer now getting care at Egyptian hospital

    02:01

  • President Biden says hospitals in Gaza ‘must be protected’

    03:37

  • Dozens of ‘Flash Dads’ cheer on students at Kentucky elementary schools

    02:19

  • Texas school district teaches parents how to use naloxone after string of opioid poisonings

    03:19

  • Weight loss drug may improve heart health, new research finds

    01:49

  • House Speaker Mike Johnson pushes plan to keep government open as shutdown deadline nears

    01:32

  • Doctor details worsening conditions at Gaza City hospital

    02:18

  • U.S. sends top official to Qatar and Israel in push to free hostages from Gaza

    00:59

  • U.S. announces new airstrikes in eastern Syria

    01:41

Nightly News

March for Israel takes place in Washington, D.C. to push for release of hostages

01:55

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to Washington, D.C. for the “March for Israel” today. As the fighting rages in Gaza, the worldwide outcry on both sides has intensified. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details. Nov. 15, 2023

