    Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog

Nightly News

Marine veteran helps reunite girl with her dog

Marine veteran Rick Machamer used his skills from the battlefield to reunite a girl and her beloved dog, tracking down the person who stole the pet. NBC News’ Catie Beck shares the heroic story.Feb. 21, 2023

