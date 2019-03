Marines at Camp Lejeune still waiting on funds for repairs months after Hurricane Florence 01:54 copied!

Hurricane Florence damaged more than 900 buildings at the Marine base when it tore through the Carolinas. Six months later, the base is still waiting on funding for repairs. “We’re 100 percent operational,” Col. Brian Wolford says. “We're here doing our work, but the conditions we're working under are just like when we were in Iraq or Afghanistan."

