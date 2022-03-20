Mariupol under siege

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A new rescue operation is underway after Ukrainian authorities say Russia bombed an art school where 400 people were taking shelter. Overnight, Russia claimed they launched another hypersonic missile, destroying a weapons depot.
