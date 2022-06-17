Marking 50 years since the Watergate break-in

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in leading to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein uncovered links to the White House and Nixon’s re-election campaign. The 3,700 hours of incriminating White House tapes with a notorious 18-and-a-half-minute gap were erased when Nixon’s secretary hit a wrong button when answering a call helping the country avoid a constitutional crisis. June 17, 2022